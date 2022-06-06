1Life Healthcare Inc. Shares Are Down -76.76% Since The Beginning Of The Year

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72B, closed the last trade at $8.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -6.55% during that session. The ONEM stock price is -358.89% off its 52-week high price of $37.95 and 28.17% above the 52-week low of $5.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Sporting -6.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/03/22 when the ONEM stock price touched $8.27 or saw a rise of 8.31%. Year-to-date, 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares have moved -52.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have changed 5.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -105.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.83% from current levels.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.63%, compared to 0.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -60.00% and 7.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 73.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $265.22 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $275.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $115.67 million and $125.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 129.30% for the current quarter and 118.90% for the next.

ONEM Dividends

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.72% with a share float percentage of 87.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1Life Healthcare Inc. having a total of 289 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.12 million shares worth more than $248.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 13.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $242.34 million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 5.68 million shares of worth $61.38 million while later fund manager owns 4.34 million shares of worth $76.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.