Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Have Jumped 2.97% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.81% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ZETA share is $13.46, that puts it down -55.25 from that peak though still a striking 39.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ZETA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) registered a -1.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.81% in intraday trading to $8.67 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.45%, and it has moved by -16.63% in 30 days. The short interest in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is 6.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.83, which implies an increase of 37.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.50 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, ZETA is trading at a discount of -142.21% off the target high and -9.57% off the low.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares have gone up 5.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 475.00% against 15.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $126.27 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $129.6 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -673.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.55% per annum.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. insiders own 10.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.67%, with the float percentage being 52.10%. GPI Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.24 million shares (or 12.18% of all shares), a total value of $170.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.24 million shares, is of GPI Capital, LP’s that is approximately 9.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $207.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.46 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $22.81 million.