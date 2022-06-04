Year-To-Date, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) Price Has Increase 24.32%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.13% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GSM share is $11.25, that puts it down -45.73 from that peak though still a striking 41.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.53. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GSM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) registered a 0.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.13% in intraday trading to $7.72 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.61%, and it has moved by 9.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.36%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 44.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, GSM is trading at a discount of -81.35% off the target high and -81.35% off the low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ferroglobe PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares have gone up 24.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,500.00% against 19.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $784.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $699.6 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $418.54 million and $429.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 87.40% and then jump by 63.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.50%. While earnings are projected to return 56.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Ferroglobe PLC insiders own 49.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.75%, with the float percentage being 78.62%. Rubric Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.65 million shares (or 7.29% of all shares), a total value of $84.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.67 million shares, is of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $41.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $7.72 million.