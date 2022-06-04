What Will Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Be Like After It Drops -2900.0% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.17% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AFIB share is $18.00, that puts it down -2900.0 from that peak though still a striking -1.67% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $16.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.92 million shares over the past three months.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) registered a -4.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.17% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.93%, and it has moved by -47.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.33%. The short interest in Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) is 2.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acutus Medical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) shares have gone down -80.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.07% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.50% this quarter and then jump 21.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.68 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.77 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.59 million and $4.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.50% and then drop by -19.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 54.10% in 2022.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 11 and July 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

Acutus Medical Inc. insiders own 6.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.81%, with the float percentage being 67.41%.