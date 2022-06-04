We Just Learned Something New About 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) This Week With Its -0.51% Loss

During the last session, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s traded shares were 0.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the TSVT share is $64.00, that puts it down -448.41 from that peak though still a striking 9.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.57. The company’s market capitalization is $424.09M, and the average trade volume was 473.44K shares over the past three months.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $11.67 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.51%, and it has moved by -22.92% in 30 days.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 2seventy bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) shares have gone down -58.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.46% against 0.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 79.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.49 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.26 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -141.90% in 2022.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

2seventy bio Inc. insiders own 1.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.29%, with the float percentage being 58.20%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.36 million shares (or 6.29% of all shares), a total value of $60.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.36 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 6.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $60.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.05 million, or about 5.44% of the stock, which is worth about $38.21 million.