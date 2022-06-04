Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT)

During the last session, LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.67% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the LIQT share is $8.14, that puts it down -1496.08 from that peak though still a striking 5.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $19.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 582.06K shares over the past three months.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. LIQT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) trade information

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) registered a -2.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.67% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.97%, and it has moved by -61.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.53%. The short interest in LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) is 1.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 83.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, LIQT is trading at a discount of -488.24% off the target high and -488.24% off the low.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LiqTech International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) shares have gone down -89.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.96% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then jump 30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.4 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.00%. While earnings are projected to return -11.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

LIQT Dividends

LiqTech International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s Major holders

LiqTech International Inc. insiders own 13.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.31%, with the float percentage being 48.95%. Bleichroeder LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 10.12% of all shares), a total value of $5.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.98 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 9.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $0.89 million.