The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY)’s Stock Is Down -87.38% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.68% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the NCTY share is $21.36, that puts it down -1186.75 from that peak though still a striking 31.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $36.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 338.06K shares over the past three months.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

The9 Limited (NCTY) registered a -5.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.68% in intraday trading to $1.66 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.16%, and it has moved by -31.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.38%. The short interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 0.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $671.50, which implies an increase of 99.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $671.50 and $671.50 respectively. As a result, NCTY is trading at a discount of -40351.81% off the target high and -40351.81% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.25%. While earnings are projected to return -134.20% in 2022.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

The9 Limited insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.15%, with the float percentage being 8.32%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.57 million shares (or 2.92% of all shares), a total value of $3.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The9 Limited (NCTY) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16790.0, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $66320.0.