The Time To Buy AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) Is Now

During the last session, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.37% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the AVRO share is $11.00, that puts it down -978.43 from that peak though still a striking 27.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $42.23M, and the average trade volume was 408.54K shares over the past three months.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AVRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) registered a 3.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.37% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.37%, and it has moved by 9.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.30%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.57, which implies an increase of 77.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, AVRO is trading at a discount of -684.31% off the target high and -96.08% off the low.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AVROBIO Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) shares have gone down -71.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.66% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.60% this quarter and then jump 24.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.70%. While earnings are projected to return 15.90% in 2022.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

AVROBIO Inc. insiders own 2.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.61%, with the float percentage being 80.71%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.79 million shares (or 8.67% of all shares), a total value of $5.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.6 million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 3.18% of the stock, which is worth about $2.69 million.