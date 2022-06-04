The RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Stock Dropped 1.47% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.27% or $0.76. The 52-week high for the RAPT share is $43.26, that puts it down -184.98 from that peak though still a striking 35.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.85. The company’s market capitalization is $414.11M, and the average trade volume was 320.05K shares over the past three months.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) registered a 5.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.27% in intraday trading to $15.18 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.11%, and it has moved by 1.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.09%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.00, which implies an increase of 71.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, RAPT is trading at a discount of -374.31% off the target high and -97.63% off the low.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RAPT Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) shares have gone down -52.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.53% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.50% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -54.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -15.30% in 2022.

RAPT Dividends

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.84%, with the float percentage being 98.27%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.95 million shares (or 13.35% of all shares), a total value of $145.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.93 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 9.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $107.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 3.76% of the stock, which is worth about $22.26 million.