The Current Price For Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CVT share is $10.96, that puts it down -121.41 from that peak though still a striking 15.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.31B, and the average trade volume was 360.98K shares over the past three months.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) trade information

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $4.95 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.99%, and it has moved by -23.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.84%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.33, which implies an increase of 40.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, CVT is trading at a discount of -122.22% off the target high and -21.21% off the low.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cvent Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) shares have gone down -45.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 194.44% against 15.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $137.36 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.84 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -17.60% in 2022.

CVT Dividends

Cvent Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s Major holders

Cvent Holding Corp. insiders own 3.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.40%, with the float percentage being 98.27%. Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 397.75 million shares (or 82.64% of all shares), a total value of $3.25 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.55 million shares, is of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $102.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Jacob Internet Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 9.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $3.28 million.