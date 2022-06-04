The $16.84 Value Of Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the HEAR share is $38.70, that puts it down -129.81 from that peak though still a striking 16.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.05. The company’s market capitalization is $268.77M, and the average trade volume was 604.83K shares over the past three months.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. HEAR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) trade information

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.98% in intraday trading to $16.84 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.66%, and it has moved by -8.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.67, which implies an increase of 41.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, HEAR is trading at a discount of -90.02% off the target high and -48.46% off the low.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Turtle Beach Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) shares have gone down -30.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.02% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -400.00% this quarter and then jump 34.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.38 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $98.57 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $78.56 million and $85.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -37.10% and then jump by 15.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return -59.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

HEAR Dividends

Turtle Beach Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s Major holders

Turtle Beach Corporation insiders own 6.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.55%, with the float percentage being 82.27%.