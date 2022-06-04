Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Are Up 37.04%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.26% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SDIG share is $35.79, that puts it down -1105.05 from that peak though still a striking 37.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.87. The company’s market capitalization is $143.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 850.20K shares over the past three months.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) registered a -3.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.26% in intraday trading to $2.97 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.00%, and it has moved by -20.38% in 30 days. The short interest in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is 1.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares have gone down -84.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.01% against 15.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 453.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.01 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 138.40% in 2022.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. insiders own 3.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.68%, with the float percentage being 47.39%.