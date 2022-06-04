Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of 1.54% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the SLRX share is $1.49, that puts it down -727.78 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $10.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) registered a 1.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.54% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.55%, and it has moved by -13.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.72%. The short interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) is 0.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) shares have gone down -70.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.16% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.60% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 65.20%. While earnings are projected to return 37.90% in 2022.

SLRX Dividends

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 6.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.15%, with the float percentage being 19.32%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 2.83% of all shares), a total value of $0.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.35 million shares, is of Sio Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 0.67% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.