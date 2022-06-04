Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX)

During the last session, Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.19% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the ANNX share is $24.85, that puts it down -635.21 from that peak though still a striking 39.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $121.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 596.32K shares over the past three months.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ANNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.98.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) registered a 14.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.19% in intraday trading to $3.38 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.18%, and it has moved by 24.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.29%. The short interest in Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 2.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Annexon Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Annexon Inc. (ANNX) shares have gone down -79.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.59% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.50% this quarter and then drop -2.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 18.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.60% per annum.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Annexon Inc. insiders own 2.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.67%, with the float percentage being 114.00%. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.24 million shares (or 8.41% of all shares), a total value of $37.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.23 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 8.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Annexon Inc. (ANNX) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 2.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 5.19% of the stock, which is worth about $15.0 million.