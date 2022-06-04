Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM)

During the last session, 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)’s traded shares were 0.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.36% or $1.14. The 52-week high for the FEAM share is $49.50, that puts it down -81.32 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 116.32K shares over the past three months.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) registered a 4.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.36% in intraday trading to $27.30 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.53%, and it has moved by 2.63% in 30 days. The short interest in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.60, which implies an increase of 4.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.20 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, FEAM is trading at a discount of -31.87% off the target high and 22.34% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -210.90% in 2022.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)’s Major holders

5E Advanced Materials Inc. insiders own 10.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.01%.