Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Stock Jumped 21.24% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s traded shares were 0.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.12% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the RGTI share is $12.75, that puts it down -55.11 from that peak though still a striking 34.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.41. The company’s market capitalization is $885.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 391.48K shares over the past three months.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $8.22 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.44%, and it has moved by 21.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.97%. The short interest in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) is 1.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 131.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.6 million by the end of Sep 2022.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Rigetti Computing Inc. insiders own 12.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.05%, with the float percentage being 56.20%. Deer Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.58 million shares (or 18.96% of all shares), a total value of $135.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.34 million shares, is of EDBI Pte Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.34 million.