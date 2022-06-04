Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.41% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the RYTM share is $21.74, that puts it down -484.41 from that peak though still a striking 18.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.04. The company’s market capitalization is $179.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 500.46K shares over the past three months.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. RYTM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) registered a 9.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.41% in intraday trading to $3.72 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.53%, and it has moved by -32.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.91%. The short interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is 3.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.32 day(s) to cover.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shares have gone down -59.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -192.86% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 428.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.64 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.33 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $274k and $930k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 863.50% and then jump by 365.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.40%. While earnings are projected to return 53.80% in 2022, the next five years will return -9.00% per annum.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.94%, with the float percentage being 100.25%.