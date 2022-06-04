RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.65% or $3.79. The 52-week high for the RCMT share is $24.87, that puts it up 11.18 from that peak though still a striking 88.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.35. The company’s market capitalization is $265.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 206.42K shares over the past three months.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RCMT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) trade information

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) registered a 15.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.65% in intraday trading to $28.00 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.35%, and it has moved by 40.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 677.78%. The short interest in RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) is 87120.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.25, which implies a decrease of -31.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.50 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, RCMT is trading at a premium of 7.14% off the target high and 41.07% off the low.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RCM Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) shares have gone up 256.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 227.87% against 27.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 400.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.42 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.11 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.20%. While earnings are projected to return 229.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

RCMT Dividends

RCM Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 30 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s Major holders

RCM Technologies Inc. insiders own 30.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.84%, with the float percentage being 51.32%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 6.14% of all shares), a total value of $4.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.53 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $0.95 million.