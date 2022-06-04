Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.12% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the PRAX share is $23.56, that puts it down -174.27 from that peak though still a striking 15.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.25. The company’s market capitalization is $389.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 324.01K shares over the past three months.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. PRAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.39.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) registered a 4.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.12% in intraday trading to $8.59 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.51%, and it has moved by -1.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.42%. The short interest in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) is 3.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.48, which implies an increase of 80.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, PRAX is trading at a discount of -656.69% off the target high and -202.68% off the low.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) shares have gone down -56.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.83% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -58.00% this quarter and then drop -31.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -115.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -14.60% per annum.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 15 and August 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. insiders own 0.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.47%, with the float percentage being 102.01%.