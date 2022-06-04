PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) Rose 2.63% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -71.06%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.62% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PHAS share is $4.24, that puts it down -457.89 from that peak though still a striking 2.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $36.22M, and the average trade volume was 745.89K shares over the past three months.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) trade information

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) registered a -1.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.62% in intraday trading to $0.76 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.56%, and it has moved by -37.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.96%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.33, which implies an increase of 94.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, PHAS is trading at a discount of -2268.42% off the target high and -1215.79% off the low.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) shares have gone down -62.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.97% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.10% this quarter and then jump 6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.33 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.70%. While earnings are projected to return 12.00% in 2022.

PHAS Dividends

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s Major holders

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 6.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.25%, with the float percentage being 73.26%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.64 million shares (or 13.64% of all shares), a total value of $17.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.41 million shares, is of Avidity Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 9.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.57 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $1.48 million.