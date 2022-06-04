Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) Has Gained 95.13% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.20% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the OWLT share is $11.43, that puts it down -119.39 from that peak though still a striking 69.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $547.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 275.32K shares over the past three months.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. OWLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) registered a 4.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.20% in intraday trading to $5.21 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.76%, and it has moved by 29.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.69%. The short interest in Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) is 1.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.41 day(s) to cover.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Owlet Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Owlet Inc. (OWLT) shares have gone up 28.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.16% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then drop -7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.89 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.75 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.94 million and $30.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.80% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 23.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.20% per annum.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s Major holders

Owlet Inc. insiders own 12.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.03%, with the float percentage being 47.78%. Eclipse Ventures, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 28.49 million shares (or 25.20% of all shares), a total value of $126.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.56 million shares, is of Pelion, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Owlet Inc. (OWLT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $1.67 million.