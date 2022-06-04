One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS)

During the last session, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.13% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the CPS share is $32.47, that puts it down -451.27 from that peak though still a striking 24.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.47. The company’s market capitalization is $94.24M, and the average trade volume was 624.37K shares over the past three months.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.98.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) registered a -3.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.13% in intraday trading to $5.89 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.13%, and it has moved by 0.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.96%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.00, which implies an increase of 77.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, CPS is trading at a discount of -341.43% off the target high and -341.43% off the low.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.00% this quarter and then jump 78.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $619.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $659.15 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.40%. While earnings are projected to return -19.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.50% per annum.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.74%, with the float percentage being 105.21%. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.09 million shares (or 12.25% of all shares), a total value of $46.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.68 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund owns about 1.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.2 million, or about 7.01% of the stock, which is worth about $24.63 million.