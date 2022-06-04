Now Is The Time To Buy Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO)

During the last session, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.52% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the APTO share is $5.78, that puts it down -508.42 from that peak though still a striking 5.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $89.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 430.50K shares over the past three months.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. APTO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) registered a -5.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.52% in intraday trading to $0.95 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.51%, and it has moved by -20.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.03%. The short interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.25, which implies an increase of 88.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, APTO is trading at a discount of -1268.42% off the target high and -215.79% off the low.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aptose Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) shares have gone down -54.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.92% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.30% this quarter and then drop -23.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.10%. While earnings are projected to return -8.70% in 2022.

APTO Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

Aptose Biosciences Inc. insiders own 5.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.16%, with the float percentage being 32.92%. DRW Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.89 million shares (or 9.64% of all shares), a total value of $12.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.32 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series owns about 75121.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97657.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32455.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $38946.0.