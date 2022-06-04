Now Is A Good Time To Buy SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC)

During the last session, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.18% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SEAC share is $3.44, that puts it down -358.67 from that peak though still a striking 12.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $34.98M, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SEAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) registered a 1.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.18% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.05%, and it has moved by -28.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.64%.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.6 million by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.00%. While earnings are projected to return 72.80% in 2022.

SEAC Dividends

SeaChange International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

SeaChange International Inc. insiders own 14.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.11%, with the float percentage being 20.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 3.46% of all shares), a total value of $2.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.56 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.89 million.