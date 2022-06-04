Now Is A Good Time To Buy Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ)

During the last session, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.86% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the SJ share is $8.93, that puts it down -296.89 from that peak though still a striking 22.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $72.11M, and the average trade volume was 699.16K shares over the past three months.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) registered a -5.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.86% in intraday trading to $2.25 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.39%, and it has moved by -25.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.88%.

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Scienjoy Holding Corporation insiders own 58.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.64%, with the float percentage being 1.53%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 34721.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33978.0 shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17909.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78441.0 market value.