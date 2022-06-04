Now Is A Good Time To Buy Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS)

During the last session, Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.11% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the EQOS share is $9.67, that puts it down -848.04 from that peak though still a striking 1.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $39.83M, and the average trade volume was 342.38K shares over the past three months.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) registered a -8.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.11% in intraday trading to $1.02 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.73%, and it has moved by -53.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.45%.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eqonex Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eqonex Limited (EQOS) shares have gone down -74.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 101.99% against 3.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4,823.30% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -225.10% in 2022.

EQOS Dividends

Eqonex Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Eqonex Limited insiders own 18.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.97%, with the float percentage being 15.93%. Toroso Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.89 million shares (or 4.06% of all shares), a total value of $3.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.7 million shares, is of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eqonex Limited (EQOS) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.88 million.