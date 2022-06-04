Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Is Likely To Grow By 81.1% Or More

During the last session, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.53% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PIK share is $10.49, that puts it down -455.03 from that peak though still a striking 20.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.51. The company’s market capitalization is $14.67M, and the average trade volume was 5.61 million shares over the past three months.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PIK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) registered a -0.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.53% in intraday trading to $1.89 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.50%, and it has moved by -15.25% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 81.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, PIK is trading at a discount of -429.1% off the target high and -429.1% off the low.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.5 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -91.50% in 2022.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Kidpik Corp. insiders own 111.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.23%, with the float percentage being -77.66%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 1.36% of all shares), a total value of $0.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45000.0 shares, is of Perritt Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kidpik Corp. (PIK) shares are Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund owns about 45000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17545.0, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $36318.0.