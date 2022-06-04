Is VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VHC share is $5.04, that puts it down -313.11 from that peak though still a striking 13.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $80.67M, and the average trade volume was 410.24K shares over the past three months.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) trade information

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.61% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.43%, and it has moved by -16.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.74%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.00, which implies an increase of 96.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, VHC is trading at a discount of -2850.82% off the target high and -2850.82% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.40%. While earnings are projected to return -115.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

VHC Dividends

VirnetX Holding Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s Major holders

VirnetX Holding Corp insiders own 10.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.03%, with the float percentage being 36.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.47 million shares (or 6.27% of all shares), a total value of $11.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.36 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $3.43 million.