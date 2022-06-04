Is Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) Still A Buy After A -0.39% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.19% or -$1.11. The 52-week high for the SQSP share is $64.71, that puts it down -219.4 from that peak though still a striking 28.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.43. The company’s market capitalization is $2.78B, and the average trade volume was 666.52K shares over the past three months.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SQSP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) trade information

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) registered a -5.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.19% in intraday trading to $20.26 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.39%, and it has moved by -7.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.71%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.13, which implies an increase of 34.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, SQSP is trading at a discount of -136.92% off the target high and -8.59% off the low.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Squarespace Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) shares have gone down -41.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.54% against 4.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $211.9 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $222.18 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 3.20% in 2022.

SQSP Dividends

Squarespace Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s Major holders

Squarespace Inc. insiders own 22.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.92%, with the float percentage being 98.16%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.36 million shares (or 24.42% of all shares), a total value of $659.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.27 million shares, is of Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd’s that is approximately 21.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $568.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $20.47 million.