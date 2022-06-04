Is monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $116.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.95% or -$7.35. The 52-week high for the MNDY share is $450.00, that puts it down -287.63 from that peak though still a striking 25.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $87.05. The company’s market capitalization is $4.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 665.98K shares over the past three months.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. MNDY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.02.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) registered a -5.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.95% in intraday trading to $116.09 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.98%, and it has moved by -18.14% in 30 days. The short interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) is 3.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $186.00, which implies an increase of 37.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $115.00 and $270.00 respectively. As a result, MNDY is trading at a discount of -132.58% off the target high and 0.94% off the low.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that monday.com Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) shares have gone down -62.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -127.82% against 4.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $101.22 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.88 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 22.00% in 2022.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

monday.com Ltd. insiders own 32.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.29%, with the float percentage being 92.70%. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.76 million shares (or 32.86% of all shares), a total value of $4.56 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.62 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 5.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $809.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $406.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $126.56 million.