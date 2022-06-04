Is FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) On Track To Post A -354.55% Or More Growth?

During the last session, FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.50% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the FNHC share is $4.80, that puts it down -990.91 from that peak though still a striking 31.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $7.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 197.32K shares over the past three months.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FNHC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) trade information

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) registered a 5.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.50% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.60%, and it has moved by 6.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.47%. The short interest in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) is 47240.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 78.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, FNHC is trading at a discount of -354.55% off the target high and -354.55% off the low.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.80% this quarter and then jump 81.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.03 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.5 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $48.82 million and $53.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.10% and then jump by 10.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.76%. While earnings are projected to return -9.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

FNHC Dividends

FedNat Holding Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for FedNat Holding Company is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 81.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s Major holders

FedNat Holding Company insiders own 19.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.05%, with the float percentage being 38.62%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 3.36% of all shares), a total value of $0.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.54 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) shares are Pear Tree Polaris Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Pear Tree Polaris Small Cap Fund owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $0.62 million.