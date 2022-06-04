Is Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.23% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the CGEN share is $9.20, that puts it down -408.29 from that peak though still a striking 8.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.66. The company’s market capitalization is $142.19M, and the average trade volume was 962.47K shares over the past three months.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) registered a -4.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.23% in intraday trading to $1.81 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.47%, and it has moved by -27.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.97%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.57, which implies an increase of 84.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, CGEN is trading at a discount of -673.48% off the target high and -341.99% off the low.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Compugen Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) shares have gone down -58.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.51% against 0.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.10%. While earnings are projected to return -8.90% in 2022.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Compugen Ltd. insiders own 5.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.20%, with the float percentage being 45.78%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.23 million shares (or 11.83% of all shares), a total value of $32.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.87 million shares, is of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $22.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 5.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.32 million, or about 3.84% of the stock, which is worth about $10.25 million.