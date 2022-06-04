Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM):The Stock Was Up 5.29 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.74% or -$0.83. The 52-week high for the HYFM share is $61.50, that puts it down -885.58 from that peak though still a striking 5.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.91. The company’s market capitalization is $262.83M, and the average trade volume was 553.24K shares over the past three months.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. HYFM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) registered a -11.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.74% in intraday trading to $6.24 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.28%, and it has moved by -35.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 43.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, HYFM is trading at a discount of -188.46% off the target high and -12.18% off the low.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) shares have gone down -78.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -77.97% against 3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.30% this quarter and then jump 23.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.84 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $127.91 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $134.67 million and $122.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.40% and then jump by 4.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 205.90% in 2022.

HYFM Dividends

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. insiders own 15.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.82%, with the float percentage being 70.98%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.09 million shares (or 6.89% of all shares), a total value of $87.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.03 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 6.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $85.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF owns about 1.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $21.35 million.