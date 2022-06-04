HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Is Up 16.54% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -46.28% – What To Do Now

During the last session, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $354.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.11% or -$19.06. The 52-week high for the HUBS share is $866.00, that puts it down -144.56 from that peak though still a striking 16.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $295.53. The company’s market capitalization is $16.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 758.32K shares over the past three months.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. HUBS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) trade information

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) registered a -5.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.11% in intraday trading to $354.11 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.67%, and it has moved by -9.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.76%. The short interest in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is 2.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $528.00, which implies an increase of 32.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $375.00 and $750.00 respectively. As a result, HUBS is trading at a discount of -111.8% off the target high and -5.9% off the low.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HubSpot Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) shares have gone down -55.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.87% against 4.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $410.39 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $442.09 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $295.96 million and $339.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.70% and then jump by 30.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.10%. While earnings are projected to return 12.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

HUBS Dividends

HubSpot Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Major holders

HubSpot Inc. insiders own 4.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.98%, with the float percentage being 96.80%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 912 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.92 million shares (or 10.30% of all shares), a total value of $3.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.69 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $840.91 million.