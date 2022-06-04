How Will CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) Look After It Drops -273.48% From Its Highs?

During the last session, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.97% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the CDNA share is $96.88, that puts it down -273.48 from that peak though still a striking 18.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27B, and the average trade volume was 874.43K shares over the past three months.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CDNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

CareDx Inc (CDNA) registered a -1.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.97% in intraday trading to $25.94 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.77%, and it has moved by -23.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.50, which implies an increase of 48.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, CDNA is trading at a discount of -142.87% off the target high and -61.91% off the low.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CareDx Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CareDx Inc (CDNA) shares have gone down -40.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -182.76% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -135.70% this quarter and then drop -190.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79.42 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.92 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.50%. While earnings are projected to return -45.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CDNA Dividends

CareDx Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

CareDx Inc insiders own 1.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.23%, with the float percentage being 104.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.27 million shares (or 9.90% of all shares), a total value of $239.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.87 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $143.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CareDx Inc (CDNA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $138.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.37 million, or about 4.45% of the stock, which is worth about $98.92 million.