How Will Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Look After It Drops -678.47% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.46% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the ADN share is $11.21, that puts it down -678.47 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $69.29M, and the average trade volume was 4.06 million shares over the past three months.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) registered a 7.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.46% in intraday trading to $1.44 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.60%, and it has moved by -26.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.09%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) shares have gone down -80.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.67% against 15.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 226.10% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -561.80% in 2022.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders own 50.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.48%, with the float percentage being 69.90%. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.81 million shares (or 7.44% of all shares), a total value of $26.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.78 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $5.64 million.