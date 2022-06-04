Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) Rose 23.42% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -62.97% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s traded shares were 0.76 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.34% or $1.13. The 52-week high for the GLSI share is $48.96, that puts it down -443.4 from that peak though still a striking 23.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.90. The company’s market capitalization is $109.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 85.05K shares over the past three months.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) trade information

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) registered a 14.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.34% in intraday trading to $9.01 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.33%, and it has moved by -25.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.93%. The short interest in Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.86 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.00, which implies an increase of 88.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, GLSI is trading at a discount of -765.7% off the target high and -765.7% off the low.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -58.30% this quarter and then drop -260.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -140.80% in 2022.

GLSI Dividends

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s Major holders

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. insiders own 77.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.65%, with the float percentage being 34.20%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.82% of all shares), a total value of $4.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 92695.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 73763.0, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $1.79 million.