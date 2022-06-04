Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) Surged -46.17% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s traded shares were 0.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.82% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the GRPH share is $34.00, that puts it down -1322.59 from that peak though still a striking 13.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.07. The company’s market capitalization is $133.79M, and the average trade volume was 570.83K shares over the past three months.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GRPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) trade information

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) registered a 4.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.82% in intraday trading to $2.39 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.75%, and it has moved by -46.17% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 81.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, GRPH is trading at a discount of -653.14% off the target high and -234.73% off the low.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Graphite Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) shares have gone down -73.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.31% against 0.30.

While earnings are projected to return -107.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.90% per annum.

GRPH Dividends

Graphite Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s Major holders

Graphite Bio Inc. insiders own 9.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.00%, with the float percentage being 102.82%. Samsara BioCapital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.85 million shares (or 13.54% of all shares), a total value of $97.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.25 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $77.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) shares are Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund owns about 1.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $7.36 million.