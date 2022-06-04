Following Its 52-Week Low, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE)’S Share Price Rose 24.44% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -56.32%

During the last session, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.69% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VYNE share is $4.24, that puts it down -842.22 from that peak though still a striking 24.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $26.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 663.38K shares over the past three months.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VYNE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) registered a 8.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.69% in intraday trading to $0.45 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.41%, and it has moved by 0.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.37%. The short interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.80, which implies an increase of 92.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, VYNE is trading at a discount of -2122.22% off the target high and -566.67% off the low.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) shares have gone down -52.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.32% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.40% this quarter and then jump 47.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -78.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.10%. While earnings are projected to return 81.90% in 2022.

VYNE Dividends

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Major holders

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.11%, with the float percentage being 24.66%. DSC Advisors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.55 million shares (or 4.54% of all shares), a total value of $2.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.55 million shares, is of DSC Advisors, L.P.'s that is approximately 4.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $0.76 million.