Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) Is Worth Evaluating At $6.62

During the last session, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.62, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the EIGR share is $10.02, that puts it down -51.36 from that peak though still a striking 46.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.53. The company’s market capitalization is $269.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $6.62 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.25%, and it has moved by -1.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.67%. The short interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) is 1.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.09 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) shares have gone up 5.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -132.00% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.00% this quarter and then jump 13.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.68 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.91 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.1 million and $3.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 123.20% and then jump by 94.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.80%. While earnings are projected to return 56.80% in 2022.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 5.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.18%, with the float percentage being 79.43%.