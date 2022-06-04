During The Past Six Months, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Shares Took An -57.71% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.12% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the QTRX share is $69.22, that puts it down -314.99 from that peak though still a striking 10.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.86. The company’s market capitalization is $579.30M, and the average trade volume was 299.41K shares over the past three months.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. QTRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) trade information

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) registered a -5.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.12% in intraday trading to $16.68 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.18%, and it has moved by -29.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.16%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.50, which implies an increase of 57.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, QTRX is trading at a discount of -229.74% off the target high and -79.86% off the low.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quanterix Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) shares have gone down -57.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.63% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.50% this quarter and then drop -14.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.3 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.09 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.82 million and $27.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.20% and then jump by 19.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.30%. While earnings are projected to return -50.40% in 2022.

QTRX Dividends

Quanterix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s Major holders

Quanterix Corporation insiders own 7.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.57%, with the float percentage being 96.49%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.15 million shares (or 8.53% of all shares), a total value of $133.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.84 million shares, is of Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co.’s that is approximately 7.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $120.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $37.22 million.