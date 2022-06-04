During The Past Six Months, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Shares Took An -16.03% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.13% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LFST share is $29.81, that puts it down -298.0 from that peak though still a striking 27.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.43. The company’s market capitalization is $2.81B, and the average trade volume was 901.41K shares over the past three months.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) registered a -0.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.13% in intraday trading to $7.49 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.48%, and it has moved by -0.66% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.83, which implies an increase of 23.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, LFST is trading at a discount of -100.27% off the target high and 6.54% off the low.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LifeStance Health Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) shares have gone down -16.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.29% against -6.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.40% this quarter and then jump 71.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $212.2 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $225.75 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $155.55 million and $171.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.40% and then jump by 31.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -26.00% in 2022.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

LifeStance Health Group Inc. insiders own 15.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.05%, with the float percentage being 98.59%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 175.28 million shares (or 46.83% of all shares), a total value of $2.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 175.28 million shares, is of TPG GP A, LLC’s that is approximately 46.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 14.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.2 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $30.18 million.