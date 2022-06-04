Does Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Still Look Attractive After A -2.29% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.39% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the VTYX share is $26.00, that puts it down -48.49 from that peak though still a striking 45.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.50. The company’s market capitalization is $850.99M, and the average trade volume was 157.74K shares over the past three months.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. VTYX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) registered a 1.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.39% in intraday trading to $17.51 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.29%, and it has moved by 3.24% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.57, which implies an increase of 53.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, VTYX is trading at a discount of -202.68% off the target high and -71.33% off the low.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) shares have gone down -6.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.68% against 0.30.

While earnings are projected to return -193.90% in 2022.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. insiders own 4.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.03%, with the float percentage being 100.91%. venBio Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.01 million shares (or 9.84% of all shares), a total value of $99.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of venBio Partners LLC’s that is approximately 9.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $99.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $4.51 million.