Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) Received An -5.12% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.08% or $1.25. The 52-week high for the DSGN share is $28.49, that puts it down -89.81 from that peak though still a striking 35.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.61. The company’s market capitalization is $773.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 163.86K shares over the past three months.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DSGN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) trade information

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) registered a 9.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.08% in intraday trading to $15.01 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.61%, and it has moved by 19.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.78%. The short interest in Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) is 4.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 28.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.00, which implies an increase of 44.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, DSGN is trading at a discount of -179.81% off the target high and 60.03% off the low.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Design Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) shares have gone down -5.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.16% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -71.40% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -402.80% in 2022.

DSGN Dividends

Design Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s Major holders

Design Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 36.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.90%, with the float percentage being 105.92%. SR One Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.63 million shares (or 10.09% of all shares), a total value of $90.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.44 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 9.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $116.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $13.56 million.