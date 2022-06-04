Could Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the XMTR share is $97.57, that puts it down -191.34 from that peak though still a striking 20.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.50B, and the average trade volume was 509.08K shares over the past three months.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. XMTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) trade information

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.09% in intraday trading to $33.49 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.57%, and it has moved by -12.31% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.00, which implies an increase of 40.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, XMTR is trading at a discount of -198.6% off the target high and 10.42% off the low.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Xometry Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Xometry Inc. (XMTR) shares have gone down -27.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.18% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.10% this quarter and then jump 23.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 82.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $93.09 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $103.28 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -41.40% in 2022.

XMTR Dividends

Xometry Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s Major holders

Xometry Inc. insiders own 10.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.65%, with the float percentage being 98.45%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.59 million shares (or 14.88% of all shares), a total value of $337.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.59 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 14.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $337.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xometry Inc. (XMTR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $170.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.33 million, or about 7.52% of the stock, which is worth about $170.66 million.