Could Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.33% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the FIXX share is $8.90, that puts it down -405.68 from that peak though still a striking 26.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $96.98M, and the average trade volume was 434.35K shares over the past three months.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FIXX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) registered a 17.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.33% in intraday trading to $1.76 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.38%, and it has moved by -6.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.05%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.51, which implies an increase of 84.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.10 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, FIXX is trading at a discount of -1547.73% off the target high and -19.32% off the low.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Homology Medicines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) shares have gone down -63.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 99.42% against 3.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -44.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.69 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $840k by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.3 million and $2.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.40% and then drop by -61.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.70%. While earnings are projected to return 38.20% in 2022, the next five years will return -9.40% per annum.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Homology Medicines Inc. insiders own 9.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.00%, with the float percentage being 75.95%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.65 million shares (or 9.85% of all shares), a total value of $20.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.54 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $4.4 million.