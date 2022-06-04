Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) Fell -93.99%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.59% or -$1.22. The 52-week high for the CLAR share is $32.36, that puts it down -56.94 from that peak though still a striking 12.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.03. The company’s market capitalization is $753.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 598.85K shares over the past three months.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CLAR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) trade information

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) registered a -5.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.59% in intraday trading to $20.62 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.20%, and it has moved by -10.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.08%. The short interest in Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) is 1.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.00, which implies an increase of 35.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, CLAR is trading at a discount of -93.99% off the target high and -30.94% off the low.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clarus Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clarus Corporation (CLAR) shares have gone down -23.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.05% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then drop -6.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $109.35 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $122.72 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.00%. While earnings are projected to return 311.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.90% per annum.

CLAR Dividends

Clarus Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Clarus Corporation is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR)’s Major holders

Clarus Corporation insiders own 18.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.78%, with the float percentage being 95.53%. Brown Advisory Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 178 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.2 million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $72.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.61 million shares, is of Greenhouse Funds, LLLP’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $72.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clarus Corporation (CLAR) shares are Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $21.49 million.