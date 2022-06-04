Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) Given A -784.84% drop From High?

During the last session, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.86% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the SRRK share is $44.95, that puts it down -784.84 from that peak though still a striking 14.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.32. The company’s market capitalization is $173.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 509.71K shares over the past three months.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) registered a 7.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.86% in intraday trading to $5.08 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.95%, and it has moved by -27.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.95%. The short interest in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) is 4.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.16 day(s) to cover.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares have gone down -80.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.11% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.20% this quarter and then jump 7.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76.30% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.59 million and $4.64 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.20%. While earnings are projected to return -27.60% in 2022.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation insiders own 4.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.11%, with the float percentage being 108.85%.