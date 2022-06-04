Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the BNR share is $30.50, that puts it down -1203.42 from that peak though still a striking 1.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.31. The company’s market capitalization is $246.10M, and the average trade volume was 355.27K shares over the past three months.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) trade information

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $2.34 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.68%, and it has moved by -57.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.30%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.93, which implies an increase of 97.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $81.59 and $90.32 respectively. As a result, BNR is trading at a discount of -3759.83% off the target high and -3386.75% off the low.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Burning Rock Biotech Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) shares have gone down -81.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.50% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.00% this quarter and then drop -16.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.59 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.39 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.45 million and $19.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.20% and then jump by 13.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -11.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.10% per annum.

BNR Dividends

Burning Rock Biotech Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Major holders

Burning Rock Biotech Limited insiders own 5.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.96%, with the float percentage being 56.24%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.91 million shares (or 10.14% of all shares), a total value of $82.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.52 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $32.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $15.26 million.