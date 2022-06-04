BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) Could Post A 90.88% Or More Growth

During the last session, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.64% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the BCAB share is $51.83, that puts it down -1784.73 from that peak though still a striking 26.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $97.38M, and the average trade volume was 745.61K shares over the past three months.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BCAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) registered a 13.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.64% in intraday trading to $2.75 this Friday, 06/03/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.05%, and it has moved by -32.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.17, which implies an increase of 90.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, BCAB is trading at a discount of -2372.73% off the target high and -81.82% off the low.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioAtla Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) shares have gone down -88.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.45% against 0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.60% this quarter and then jump 23.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,768.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $400k by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -147.10% in 2022.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

BioAtla Inc. insiders own 16.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.70%, with the float percentage being 96.32%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.92 million shares (or 10.91% of all shares), a total value of $76.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.23 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 9.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $63.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $5.27 million.